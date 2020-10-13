Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 6,844 Shares of Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 734,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,844 shares during the quarter. Union Bankshares makes up about 1.4% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Union Bankshares worth $15,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $552,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 15,709 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 461,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after buying an additional 69,410 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 121,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AUB. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Union Bankshares from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Compass Point raised Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

In other news, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 481,519 shares in the company, valued at $10,834,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $153,900.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,000 shares of company stock worth $1,236,600.

AUB stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.97. 2,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,724. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.67. Union Bankshares Corporation has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $38.86.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $173.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.04 million.

Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

