Tributary Capital Management LLC Takes $10.52 Million Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE)

Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,521,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Coca-Cola Consolidated as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COKE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 84,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,706,000 after purchasing an additional 37,243 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 54,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,483,000 after purchasing an additional 28,605 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 14,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 231.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543 shares during the last quarter. 35.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th.

Shares of COKE traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $248.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 1.01. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc has a 1-year low of $188.08 and a 1-year high of $295.56.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $2.13. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

