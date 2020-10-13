Tributary Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Immunomedics by 12.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,864,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $668,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,353 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Immunomedics by 174.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,590,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $410,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Immunomedics by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,075,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,381,000 after purchasing an additional 293,759 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 24.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,357,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,436,000 after acquiring an additional 858,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,773,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,383,000 after acquiring an additional 232,241 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunomedics stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.48. The company had a trading volume of 92,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,786. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.77 and a beta of 2.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.05. Immunomedics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $86.91.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $20.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IMMU. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Immunomedics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Immunomedics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.42.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

