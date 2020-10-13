Tributary Capital Management LLC Takes Position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 60,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,919,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of J & J Snack Foods at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 511,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,886,000 after purchasing an additional 133,104 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 15.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 943,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,891,000 after acquiring an additional 124,286 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 47.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,458,000 after acquiring an additional 84,184 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 217,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,650,000 after buying an additional 27,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JJSF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.69. 1,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,141. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.13 and a beta of 0.60. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $195.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.17 and a 200 day moving average of $127.65.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $214.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 28th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 46.46%.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages.

