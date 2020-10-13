Tributary Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC)

Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 238,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,444,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 1.01% of Stewart Information Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STC. AJO LP raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 195.2% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 508.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Matthew Morris sold 14,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $617,239.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 166,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,009,995.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 24,669 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,296 in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Stewart Information Services from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

Stewart Information Services stock traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $45.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.51. Stewart Information Services Corp has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $49.48.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $516.11 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 5.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Corp will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

