Trinity Industries Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:TRN)

Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the transportation company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

Trinity Industries has increased its dividend by 45.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Trinity Industries has a payout ratio of 262.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Trinity Industries to earn $0.49 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 155.1%.

TRN stock opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 158.92 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day moving average of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.47. Trinity Industries has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $24.64.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $509.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Trinity Industries will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRN. Cowen decreased their price target on Trinity Industries from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

In other Trinity Industries news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.59 per share, with a total value of $199,818.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,399 shares in the company, valued at $262,486.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

