Tristram Coffin Acquires 200,000 Shares of Diagnos Inc (CVE:ADK) Stock

Diagnos Inc (CVE:ADK) insider Tristram Coffin purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$104,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,095,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$569,614.76.

Tristram Coffin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 4th, Tristram Coffin sold 1,000,000 shares of Diagnos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.27, for a total value of C$265,000.00.

On Friday, July 24th, Tristram Coffin purchased 100,000 shares of Diagnos stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,000.00.

CVE ADK traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$0.44. 1,235,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,119. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.21. Diagnos Inc has a 1 year low of C$0.10 and a 1 year high of C$0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.55, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $9.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37.

Diagnos (CVE:ADK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.05 million during the quarter.

About Diagnos

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based interpretation services primarily in Canada, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, and the United States. It offers image analysis services through Computer Assisted Retinal Analysis, a software tool that assists health specialists in the detection of diabetic retinopathy.

