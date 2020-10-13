Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Triumph Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company with a diversified line of community banking, commercial finance and asset management activities. It serves its local communities through its two wholly owned bank subsidiaries, Triumph Savings Bank, SSB and Triumph Community Bank, N.A. These operations include a full suite of lending and depository products and services focused on meeting the needs of its customers in its community banking markets. It serves a broad national customer base through its commercial finance brands, which include discount factoring through Triumph Business Capital, equipment lending and general asset based lending through Triumph Commercial Finance, healthcare asset based lending through Triumph Healthcare Finance, commercial insurance through Triumph Insurance Group, institutional asset management services through Triumph Capital Advisors. Triumph Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Triumph Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. DA Davidson raised Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

NASDAQ TBK traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.79. 4,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,203. Triumph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.03 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.30 million, a PE ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.50.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.21. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $84.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.49 million. Equities analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 3,190.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 611,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,894,000 after purchasing an additional 592,727 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,272,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,082,000 after acquiring an additional 213,753 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 39.9% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 590,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,334,000 after acquiring an additional 168,516 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 74,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 68,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

