Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks cut Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.33.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

NYSE TGI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,328,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,746. Triumph Group has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $29.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.41. The company has a market cap of $370.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.64.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $495.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.84 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Triumph Group will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Triumph Group in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 2,588.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 216.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the first quarter worth $107,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

Featured Article: Net Income

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.