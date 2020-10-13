TRONCLASSIC Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $19.00 (TRXC)

TRONCLASSIC (CURRENCY:TRXC) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. In the last seven days, TRONCLASSIC has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. TRONCLASSIC has a total market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $19.00 worth of TRONCLASSIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRONCLASSIC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Token Store and BiteBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00266872 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00098554 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00037574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.17 or 0.01471742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00155007 BTC.

About TRONCLASSIC

TRONCLASSIC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,107,478,370 tokens. The official website for TRONCLASSIC is www.tronclassic.xyz . TRONCLASSIC’s official Twitter account is @TronClassic

TRONCLASSIC Token Trading

TRONCLASSIC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRONCLASSIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRONCLASSIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRONCLASSIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

