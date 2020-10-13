Truist Raises McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $246.00

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective increased by Truist from $212.00 to $246.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MCD. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald's from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McDonald's from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on McDonald's from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $220.37.

Shares of MCD opened at $226.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.81. McDonald's has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $228.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald's will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. McDonald's’s payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald's during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,127,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald's by 33.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,529,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $835,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,343 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in McDonald's by 15.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,532,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,425 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in McDonald's by 626.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,018 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $204,502,000 after buying an additional 964,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of McDonald's by 32.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,041,874 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $502,974,000 after buying an additional 743,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

