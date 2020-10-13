Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

TRUP has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Northland Securities downgraded Trupanion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Trupanion from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of TRUP stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.79. 353,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,934. Trupanion has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $92.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,836.07 and a beta of 1.64.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.63 million. Trupanion had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Trupanion will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.56, for a total value of $825,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,080.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan Levitan sold 65,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $4,562,248.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,924,607.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,293 shares of company stock worth $8,348,642 in the last quarter. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the first quarter worth $81,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Trupanion by 6.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

