TrustVerse (TRV) Price Reaches $0.0273 on Major Exchanges

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One TrustVerse token can currently be purchased for $0.0273 or 0.00000237 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. TrustVerse has a market capitalization of $11.09 million and approximately $696,572.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TrustVerse has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrustVerse alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00041120 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 57.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006497 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006497 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008695 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $560.66 or 0.04875097 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00053315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00031598 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About TrustVerse

TrustVerse (CRYPTO:TRV) is a token. Its launch date was July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 406,050,967 tokens. The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ . TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

TrustVerse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrustVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.