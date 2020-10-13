TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) to announce $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TTEC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. TTEC reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTEC will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $453.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.40 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.70%.

TTEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TTEC from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on TTEC from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.80.

TTEC stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,286. TTEC has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.51.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 13th. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.34. TTEC’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In related news, EVP Martin F. Deghetto sold 4,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $270,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,832. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin F. Deghetto sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $1,150,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,848.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,665 shares of company stock worth $2,436,170 in the last 90 days. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of TTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,461,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTEC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,947,000. Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in shares of TTEC by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 321,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,949,000 after buying an additional 194,780 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,405,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 528,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,584,000 after purchasing an additional 58,443 shares during the last quarter. 34.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

