Tudor Pickering Initiates Coverage on Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR)

Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DAR. CSFB started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stephens started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.44.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $43.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.65. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $43.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $848.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.12 million. Equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dirk Kloosterboer sold 77,500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $2,523,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,787,066.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brenda Snell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at $25,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

