Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TPC. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tutor Perini from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tutor Perini presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE:TPC traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.69. The company had a trading volume of 272,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,802. The stock has a market cap of $745.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.69 and a beta of 1.77. Tutor Perini has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $19.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Tutor Perini will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $508,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 112.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 1,052.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Tutor Perini in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tutor Perini during the second quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

