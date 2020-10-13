Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) to post $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Twitter’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Twitter posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 76.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twitter will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $1.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Twitter.

Get Twitter alerts:

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $683.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.07.

Shares of NYSE TWTR traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.62. The company had a trading volume of 190,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,535,498. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Twitter has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $48.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.12 and its 200-day moving average is $34.54. The stock has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.74 and a beta of 0.87.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 17,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $698,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $68,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,698 shares of company stock worth $2,513,562. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Twitter by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Twitter by 430.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 986 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 254.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 149.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twitter (TWTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.