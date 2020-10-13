Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co trimmed its holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,437 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Twitter makes up about 3.5% of Addison Capital Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Twitter were worth $5,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 4.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 377,960 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,819,000 after buying an additional 14,709 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 10.2% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,831 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the third quarter worth approximately $26,965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $68,827.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 17,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $698,625.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,562 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Twitter from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Twitter from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Twitter from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Twitter to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.07.

Shares of TWTR stock traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $47.44. The company had a trading volume of 171,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,535,498. The firm has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.54. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Twitter Inc has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $48.65.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $683.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.05 million. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

