U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Receives $44.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.78.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. BofA Securities raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.75. 7,244,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,558,089. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $61.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.20. The stock has a market cap of $59.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,585,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,703,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314,505 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,707,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,561,000 after buying an additional 1,055,669 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 147.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723,270 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,424,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,272,000 after acquiring an additional 321,855 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

