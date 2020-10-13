U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 39,397.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 840,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 838,774 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of U.S. Bancorp worth $30,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 147.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723,270 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,232.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,598,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,203 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,958 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,585,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,703,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,613,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.31.

NYSE:USB traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.70. 178,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,558,089. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $61.11. The company has a market capitalization of $59.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.