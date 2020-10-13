U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.57. The stock had a trading volume of 226,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,558,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.98 and its 200 day moving average is $36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. BofA Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.31.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

