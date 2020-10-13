U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.
USCR has been the subject of several other reports. Sidoti upped their price target on U.S. Concrete from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of U.S. Concrete in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of U.S. Concrete from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.
Shares of USCR stock opened at $33.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. U.S. Concrete has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $55.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.62. The company has a market capitalization of $557.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.61.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 243.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in U.S. Concrete by 48.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Concrete during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
U.S. Concrete Company Profile
U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.
