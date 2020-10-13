U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

USCR has been the subject of several other reports. Sidoti upped their price target on U.S. Concrete from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of U.S. Concrete in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of U.S. Concrete from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

Get U.S. Concrete alerts:

Shares of USCR stock opened at $33.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. U.S. Concrete has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $55.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.62. The company has a market capitalization of $557.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.61.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $1.09. The business had revenue of $322.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.38 million. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Concrete will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 243.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in U.S. Concrete by 48.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Concrete during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.