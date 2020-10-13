Ubiq 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $8,909.00 (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001505 BTC on popular exchanges. Ubiq has a total market cap of $7.39 million and approximately $8,909.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ubiq has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pirl (PIRL) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ubiq Coin Trading

Ubiq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

