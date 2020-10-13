UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Purchased by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,237 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,590 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 0.49% of UMB Financial worth $11,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total transaction of $310,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMBF traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.60. 2,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,665. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $39.47 and a 1-year high of $70.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.01.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $298.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.63 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 14.62%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.85%.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

