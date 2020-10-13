UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) (BIT:UCG) Given a €8.80 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) target price on UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) (BIT:UCG) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.50 ($11.18) target price on UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.90 ($12.82) target price on shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €10.15 ($11.95).

Get UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) alerts:

UniCredit S.p.A. has a 52 week low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 52 week high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.