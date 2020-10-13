United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised United Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Get United Bancorp alerts:

Shares of UBCP stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $77.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.04. United Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $15.56.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). United Bancorp had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in United Bancorp stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 68,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 1.15% of United Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers brokerage services. As of April 24, 2019, it operated through a network of 19 banking offices in the Ohio counties of Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.