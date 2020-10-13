United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on UIHC. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of United Insurance in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on United Insurance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United Insurance from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.25.

Shares of NASDAQ UIHC opened at $5.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average of $7.84. The firm has a market cap of $254.10 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.69. United Insurance has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $13.55.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.25. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $195.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.35 million. As a group, research analysts predict that United Insurance will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of United Insurance by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 45,294 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of United Insurance by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 10,075 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 18,838 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of United Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Insurance by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 21,854 shares during the last quarter. 33.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

