Universa (UTNP) Market Cap Reaches $6.77 Million

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 12th. During the last week, Universa has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Universa token can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Cobinhood, CoinBene and Livecoin. Universa has a total market cap of $6.77 million and approximately $57,794.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00269004 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00098711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00037438 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.15 or 0.01472222 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00155793 BTC.

Universa Token Profile

Universa’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,157,976,430 tokens. The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN . Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News . Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com . The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Ethfinex, Cobinhood and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

