Unobtanium Reaches Market Cap of $14.27 Million (UNO)

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Over the last seven days, Unobtanium has traded up 13.4% against the dollar. Unobtanium has a total market cap of $14.27 million and $20,301.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unobtanium coin can now be purchased for about $70.32 or 0.00609891 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, C-CEX and Bleutrade.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unobtanium Coin Profile

Unobtanium (UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 202,850 coins. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner . Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno

Unobtanium Coin Trading

Unobtanium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, C-CEX, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unobtanium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unobtanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

