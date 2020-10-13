USDQ Price Reaches $1.06 on Top Exchanges (USDQ)

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded up 22.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. USDQ has a total market capitalization of $5.88 million and $2,879.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDQ token can currently be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00009243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. In the last seven days, USDQ has traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00009812 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00090066 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000972 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00021332 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000249 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 78.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00042528 BTC.

About USDQ

USDQ (USDQ) is a token. It launched on May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,524,298 tokens. USDQ’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDQ’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . USDQ’s official message board is blog.platinum.fund

USDQ Token Trading

USDQ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

