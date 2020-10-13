Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UTMD. TheStreet cut shares of Utah Medical Products from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Utah Medical Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st.

UTMD stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.04. The company had a trading volume of 8,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,851. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.91. The firm has a market cap of $306.16 million, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.33. Utah Medical Products has a 1-year low of $75.33 and a 1-year high of $112.26.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $8.79 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,089,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 373.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 12,416 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Utah Medical Products by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

