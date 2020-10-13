ValuEngine Downgrades United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) to Strong Sell

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UTHR. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet cut United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.67.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $104.25. 350,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,050. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.74. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $75.58 and a 52 week high of $127.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.59.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,517,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,563,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,916,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,735,000 after acquiring an additional 21,707 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 931,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,589,000 after acquiring an additional 57,566 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $80,654,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 2.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 624,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,512,000 after acquiring an additional 14,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

Read More: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.