ValuEngine Lowers Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) to Sell

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BBDC. TheStreet upgraded Barings BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Barings BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Barings BDC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.04.

Shares of BBDC stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.06. 127,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,893. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Barings BDC has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $10.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 0.57.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 57.90% and a positive return on equity of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $16.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.52 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBDC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 42.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 222,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 66,552 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 636,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after buying an additional 344,572 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Barings BDC by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

