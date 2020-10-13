ValuEngine Lowers Brunswick (NYSE:BC) to Sell

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, July 31st. CL King upped their target price on Brunswick from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Brunswick from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.57.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Shares of BC stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.60. The company had a trading volume of 540,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,773. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.40 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.11 and a 200-day moving average of $56.27.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $987.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.62 million. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. Brunswick’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 3,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $243,714.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,011 shares in the company, valued at $846,495.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brunswick by 10.5% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,157,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,107,000 after acquiring an additional 395,640 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 17.9% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,708,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,445,000 after purchasing an additional 259,143 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brunswick by 31.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,422,000 after purchasing an additional 367,325 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brunswick by 8.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,471,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,162,000 after purchasing an additional 109,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 42.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,114,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,348,000 after buying an additional 330,860 shares during the period.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.