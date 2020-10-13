ValuEngine Lowers Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) to Sell

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DKS. Morgan Stanley raised Dicks Sporting Goods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dicks Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.04.

Shares of DKS stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,576,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,962. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $62.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $12,992,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total transaction of $306,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,692.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 486,667 shares of company stock worth $26,538,682 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 2,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 286.5% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 335.0% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 870 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

