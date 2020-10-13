ValuEngine Lowers Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) to Strong Sell

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HIW. Morgan Stanley raised Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.44.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.70. 1,637,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,717. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $52.76.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $183.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.69 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 41.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Anderson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.69 per share, with a total value of $98,070.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,611.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,026,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,284,000 after buying an additional 2,866,594 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 14,765.2% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,872,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853,663 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 288.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 974,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,372,000 after acquiring an additional 723,304 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 192.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 693,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,558,000 after purchasing an additional 456,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

