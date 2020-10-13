ValuEngine Lowers OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) to Sell

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

OGE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Guggenheim raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

NYSE OGE traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 982,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,179. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.76 and a 200 day moving average of $31.21. OGE Energy has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $46.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -53.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kenneth R. Grant sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $200,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,082 shares in the company, valued at $403,538.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 250.0% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 64.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

