ValuEngine Lowers Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) to Sell

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.45.
PBA stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.06. 635,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.51. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $40.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.34.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBA. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth about $354,814,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth approximately $206,437,000. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 47.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 13,124,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $246,877,000 after buying an additional 4,209,218 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,745,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $368,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,159,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,900 shares during the period. 54.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Pembina Pipeline
Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.
See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.