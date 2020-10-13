ValuEngine Lowers Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) to Sell

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.45.

PBA stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.06. 635,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.51. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $40.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $914.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 16.89%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBA. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth about $354,814,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth approximately $206,437,000. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 47.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 13,124,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $246,877,000 after buying an additional 4,209,218 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,745,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $368,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,159,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,900 shares during the period. 54.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

