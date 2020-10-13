ValuEngine Upgrades China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) to “Strong-Buy”

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CEA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of CEA stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.87. The company had a trading volume of 12,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.33. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.47.

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEA. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, cargo handling, tour operations, air catering, and other extended transportation services.

