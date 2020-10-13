ValuEngine Upgrades Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) to “Buy”

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Moelis & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.70.

Shares of NYSE:MC traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,373. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.66. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $41.27.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 20,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,969 shares in the company, valued at $2,463,674.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $2,589,050. Company insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 261.6% during the second quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,590,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,615 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $39,311,000. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 40.9% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,309,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,987,000 after buying an additional 961,128 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 8.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,232,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $163,041,000 after buying an additional 400,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 19.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,065,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,185,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

