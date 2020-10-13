Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $11.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $10.86. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $17.85.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $62.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 47.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $41,106.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 56,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,693.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy Williams sold 3,684 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $43,508.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,194.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,707 shares of company stock worth $162,279. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNDA. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 441,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 26,973 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

