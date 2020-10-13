Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 4.2% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 45,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 14,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 29,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 27,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.11. 466,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,896,666. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.16. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.