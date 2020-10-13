Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Holdings Cut by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,089,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,852,000 after purchasing an additional 343,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,087,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,660,000 after acquiring an additional 230,514 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,708,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,237,000 after acquiring an additional 88,749 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,763,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,924,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,616,000 after acquiring an additional 187,292 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.96. 26,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,107,692. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.58. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $60.07 and a twelve month high of $94.86.

