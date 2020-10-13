Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,753 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.0% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $69,000.

NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $96.13. The company had a trading volume of 56,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,646,012. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $78.82 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

