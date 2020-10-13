Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Purchased by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 705.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,432 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 1.5% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,554,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,077 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 10,753,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,724,000 after acquiring an additional 155,317 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,041,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,976,000 after purchasing an additional 882,835 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,336,000 after purchasing an additional 397,660 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,077,000 after buying an additional 192,389 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,323. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.34. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $100.90 and a 1-year high of $167.10.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

