Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stock Holdings Boosted by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $12,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 42.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,482,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,552,000 after acquiring an additional 735,120 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,956,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,585,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,587,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $20,994,000.

VOT traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.87. 445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,506. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $106.07 and a one year high of $192.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.58 and its 200 day moving average is $163.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

