Vanguard Real Estate ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 54,566 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 820% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,931 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 228.7% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Cabana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $82,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $111,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.95. 126,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,586,396. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.93. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

