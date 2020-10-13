Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stake Lowered by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 412,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,843 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises 3.2% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $21,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 83,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 16,137 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 24,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 41,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 411,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.87. The stock had a trading volume of 60,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,543,590. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.07 and a 200-day moving average of $49.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%.

