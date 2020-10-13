Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $26,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,360,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 29,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 49,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.52. 47,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,999,373. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $181.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.52.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.