VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Receives $1.93 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.93.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VEON. VTB Capital upgraded shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.80 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group downgraded VEON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $1.80 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. New Street Research lowered shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of VEON in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1.90 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VEON by 8.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 219,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 17,387 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,272,893 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 17,462 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VEON in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in VEON by 4.8% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 451,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 20,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in VEON by 159.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 21,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEON stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.40. 2,779,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,971,458. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.41. VEON has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $2.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.55.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 16.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VEON will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

